Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Drawing third start of season
Hill will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Hill will enter the starting lineup with both Jaren Jackson (suspension) and Brandon Clarke (hip) out for Friday's matchup. Hill's last start dates back to Dec. 21 against the Kings, tallying nine points and six boards over 28 minutes.
