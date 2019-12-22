Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Enters starting five
Hill is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings.
The 28-year-old will receive the spot start while Jonas Valanciunas (foot) is unavailable Saturday. Hill is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.9 minutes this season, but he's likely to see a larger workload versus Sacramento.
