Hill recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 victory over the Rockets.

Hill has played a relatively small role with the Grizzlies this season, but he's often provided a nice spark, especially 1.2 threes per game at 36.9 percent. He's also on pace to set a five-year high in assists per game (2.0).