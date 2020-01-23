Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Scores 13 points off bench
Hill had 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-95 loss at Boston.
Hill plays between 15 to 20 minutes per game and he hasn't been able to stand out in limited minutes -- he hadn't made four field goals since mid-December and he has scored in double digits just six times all season long. That lack of production makes him a non-factor in most formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Posts balanced line Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Swats three in limited minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Enters starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Cools down in return to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Six points in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...