Hill had 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 119-95 loss at Boston.

Hill plays between 15 to 20 minutes per game and he hasn't been able to stand out in limited minutes -- he hadn't made four field goals since mid-December and he has scored in double digits just six times all season long. That lack of production makes him a non-factor in most formats.