Hill accounted for 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's loss to Indiana.

Hill delivered in his first start of the season, dropping a season-best 22 points while reaching double-figures for the third time on the year. It was an excellent performance but Hill's likely to return to the bench when Jonas Valanciunas (illness) returns, making it unlikely that he'll be able to replicate the line anytime soon. On the year, he's playing just 18.8 minutes per game, and while he's shooting well, particularly from three (44.2 percent), his totals aren't enough to make him viable in most formats.