Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Six points in loss
Hill posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in Friday's 118-86 loss to the Magic.
Hill has provided steady scoring off the bench, currently averaging 7.3 points per game. Noticeably, the 28-year-old is having his best shooting numbers in his career at 48.4 percent of field goals and 43.8 percent of 3-point shots. The solid shooting numbers should keep Hill in the rotation regularly, however it seems unlikely he gains a larger role if only because the Grizzlies seem content to develop their youthful frontcourt.
More News
Grizzlies' Solomon Hill: Strong impact off bench•
Hawks' Solomon Hill: Traded to Memphis•
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Dealt to Atlanta•
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Makes rare impact in scoring column•
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Seven minutes in Tuesday's loss•
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Bounced from rotation•
