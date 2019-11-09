Hill posted six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in Friday's 118-86 loss to the Magic.

Hill has provided steady scoring off the bench, currently averaging 7.3 points per game. Noticeably, the 28-year-old is having his best shooting numbers in his career at 48.4 percent of field goals and 43.8 percent of 3-point shots. The solid shooting numbers should keep Hill in the rotation regularly, however it seems unlikely he gains a larger role if only because the Grizzlies seem content to develop their youthful frontcourt.