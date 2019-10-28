Hill logged 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 134-133 overtime win against the Nets.

Hill, who did not play in the previous two games (coach's decision), provided a spark off the bench, making all five of his shots from the field. It's possible this performance could lead to future opportunities for Hill as he looks to become a regular part of Memphis' rotation, however with Jonas Valancuinas (foot) expected to be lifted from his minutes restriction in the coming games, plus the likes of Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson expected to receive a heavy dose of minutes throughout the season, Hill might find his playing time to be inconsistent.