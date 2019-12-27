Hill had two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 14 minutes during Thursday's 110-97 win over the Thunder.

Hill matched his career high in blocks despite seeing limited minutes off the bench. He was averaging 22.9 minutes through the first 13 games in December prior to this one, though he has now been limited to less than 15 minutes in five of the last seven.