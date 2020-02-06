Hill will be held out of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a potential trade, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Hill could be another component in the Grizzlies agreement with the Heat that sent Andre Iguodala to Miami. That said, considering full details have yet to be disclosed, Hill can tentatively be considered day-to-day going forward. He's not injured, so as long as he's not included in a deal, he would likely return to the lineup for Friday's tilt with Philadelphia.