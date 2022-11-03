Adams (jaw) is active for Wednesday's contest against Portland.
Although suffering a blow to the jaw during Monday's contest, the center is ready to roll once again. Adams has averaged 5.1 points and 10.0 rebounds across the first seven matchups this season.
