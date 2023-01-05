Adams registered nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 victory over the Hornets.

The veteran center just missed picking up his 11th double-double of the season, but scoring hasn't been his focus lately. Adams' 15 boards was actually his lowest total in four games and he's pulled down double-digit rebounds in seven of his last eight, averaging 8.3 points, 15.0 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch.