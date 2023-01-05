Adams registered nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 victory over the Hornets.
The veteran center just missed picking up his 11th double-double of the season, but scoring hasn't been his focus lately. Adams' 15 boards was actually his lowest total in four games and he's pulled down double-digit rebounds in seven of his last eight, averaging 8.3 points, 15.0 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Explodes for 23 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Grabs season-high 21 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Set to play Thursday•