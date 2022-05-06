Adams will be active for Saturday's Game 3 in Golden State, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Adams cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to practice Thursday. The veteran big man fell out of the rotation in the first round and has been sidelined for the first two games of the second-round series, so it's unclear what type of role he may garner in Game 3. Cole added that the Grizzlies still haven't made a decision on whether of not Adams would return to the starting lineup during his first game back.