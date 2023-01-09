Adams (illness) is available for Monday's contest against San Antonio, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

After missing the Grizzlies' last contest, Adams is officially available for Monday's matchup against the Spurs. The veteran center is averaging 8.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 26.8 minutes throughout his first 35 appearances this season. Xavier Tillman figures to return to his typical reserve role with Adams back in action.