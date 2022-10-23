Adams closed Saturday's 137-96 loss to the Mavericks with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 22 minutes.

Adams salvaged what was a terrible night for the Grizzlies by swatting a season-high four shots. It's been an indifferent start for the veteran, failing to score more than six points in any of his three games thus far. He remains a solid source of boards and defensive stats, making him a backend asset, at best. In competitive leagues, he is likely to frequent the waiver wire as an elite streaming option.