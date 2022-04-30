Coach Taylor Jenkins said Saturday that Adams (COVID-19 protocols) is considered day-to-day, Meghan Triplett of GrindCityMedia.com reports.

Adams missed Friday's Game 6 against the Timberwolves due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he should have a chance to return early in the team's second-round series against the Warriors. Jenkins said he isn't sure when the 28-year-old will be cleared to play, so his status for Sunday's Game 1 against Golden State is up in the air. However, Adams' status shouldn't significantly impact the Grizzlies' rotation.