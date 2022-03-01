Adams ended with four points (2-3 FG), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 118-105 win over the Spurs.

Adams was quiet on offense, but he made a major mark in nearly every non-scoring statistical category. The veteran center led all players in the contest with 14 rebounds and three blocks while chipping in a pair of steals and five dimes. Adams averaged 9.2 points, 12.3 boards, 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks over 10 games in February.