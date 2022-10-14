Adams won't return to Thursday's preseason finale as he's dealing with a sore neck, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Adams limped off the court earlier in the game with what appeared to be a leg injury, but it seems that the center is also dealing with a sore neck. The Grizzlies are likely also keeping Adams out of the game as the regular season is less than a week away. Expect another update soon regarding the severity of the center's neck soreness.