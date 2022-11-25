Adams is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pelicans due to a non-COVID illness.
If Adams is unable to play in Friday's game, Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman are in line for extended frontcourt minutes. Adams' next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Knicks if he can't go against New Orleans.
