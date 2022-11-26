Adams accumulated 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 132-111 win over the Pelicans.

Adams started the game despite dealing with an illness, logging a serviceable 15-and-11 in the easy win. With the game well in control, Adams, along with the other starters, was able to get some rest down the stretch. While he is certainly a key piece of what the Grizzlies do on a nightly basis, the return of Jaren Jackson has certainly had an impact. When it comes to standard formats, Adams should be viewed as more of a streamer than a long-term asset.