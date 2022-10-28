Adams posted 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-110 victory over the Kings.
Adams was solid enough Thursday, notching up a somewhat empty double-double. His lack of offensive versatility in the modern game does mean his playing time is often capped, making him just a fringe 12-team asset. For those with specific team builds, he can have some added value in the traditional big man categories.
