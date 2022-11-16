Adams closed with two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Pelicans.

Adams got into foul trouble early in this one, picking up a quick three fouls io limit his playing time to a season-low 13 minutes. However, Adams was still efficient on the glass when on the floor, and that area, along with his field-goal percentage, is the primary category that makes him fantasy relevant. However, his 29.0 percent conversion rate from the free-throw line may start to weigh his fantasy value down even more than his struggles in that category have in the past.