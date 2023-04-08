Adams (knee) will likely be sidelined throughout the entirety of the postseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Adams hasn't played since Jan. 22 after sustaining a sprained right knee and eventually received a stem cell injection to treat the injury. In his absence, the Grizzlies have turned to Xavier Tillman in the first unit, while Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson have each seen more center action behind Tillman. The trio should continue to handle the brunt of the center minutes in the playoffs, though Kenneth Lofton, who had his two-way deal converted to a standard contract Saturday, could sneak into the rotation.