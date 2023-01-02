Adams amassed 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 victory over the Kings.
Adams' recent rebounding numbers have been unreal. Over three games, he's grabbed an eye-popping 61 rebounds, a stretch rarely seen from the veteran. He also kept his scoring up during that span, resulting in three consecutive double-doubles.
