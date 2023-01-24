Adams (knee) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
The 29-year-old center remains uncertain for Monday's contest against Sacramento. If Adams is unable to suit up, the likes of Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman figure to see additional usage.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Iffy for Monday's contest•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Listed as questionable•