Adams (knee) is doing well in rehab and should be full go for training camp, head coach Taylor Jenkins said in an interview with Steven Aschburner.

Adams suffered a sprained PCL in his right knee in late January and missed the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. It appears his offseason rehab is going according to plan, but fantasy managers should expect Memphis to proceed with caution, meaning Adams may be subject to minute restrictions and/or rest days to start the 2023-24 campaign.