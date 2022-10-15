Adams (neck) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is expected to be ready for the team's season opening matchup with the Knicks on Tuesday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Adams has been dealing with neck sorness during training camp, but it looks like it will not hold him back once the regular season tips off. The big man is expected to again start at center for Memphis.
