Adams had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-6 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 win over the Pelicans.

Adams was fantastic in the win, not only grabbing a season-high 21 rebounds but also limiting Jonas Valanciunas to just six points in 22 minutes. Despite a lack of offensive versatility, Adams continues to play a key role for the Grizzlies, especially when matched up against sizeable opposition. His fantasy flaws have him ranked outside the top 170; however, managers rostering him should be fully aware of his downfalls.