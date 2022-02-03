Adams registered two points (1-4 FG), 13 rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 win over New York.

Adams suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday's overtime loss to the 76ers and was listed as questionable Wednesday, but the veteran forward ultimately suited up and played 30 minutes. Adams has scored in double figures just once since Dec. 31, but he remains fantasy relevant due to his prolific rebounding numbers. Over his last nine games, he has averaged 4.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.3 minutes.