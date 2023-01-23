Adams is questionable for Monday's contest due to right knee soreness.
Adams and Ja Morant are both questionable for the second half of the Grizzlies' current back-to-back set due to what appears to be general soreness. If the veteran big man takes a seat Monday, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman would all be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Dominates glass in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Available Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Listed as questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•