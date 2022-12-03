Adams finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-109 victory over Philadelphia.
Adams was a force, causing turnovers and generating extra possessions constantly. Supplying 10 offensive rebounds, the gritty energy that Adams brings to Memphis cannot be overstated.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Solid rebounding work•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive night on boards•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Early foul trouble limits minutes•