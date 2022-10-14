Adams suffered a leg injury and likely won't return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Pistons, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.

Adams was forced to limp to the locker room during the first half of the Grizzlies' preseason game against Detroit after Cory Joseph fell on the center's leg. Since it's Memphis' final preseason game, they'll likely use caution and hold the big man out for the rest of the game.