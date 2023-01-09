Adams (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.
Adams was sidelined for the first half of Memphis' back-to-back set Sunday due to an illness and is questionable for the second half Monday. If he's sidelined again, Xavier Tillman figures to draw another start, while Santi Aldama sees an increased workload behind Tillman and Jaren Jackson.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Another big night on glass•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Explodes for 23 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Grabs season-high 21 boards•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort•