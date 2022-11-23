Adams totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Kings.

Adams turned in his best performance on the glass since Nov. 9 against the Spurs. He's registered 16 or more rebounds in three contests so far this season and is now averaging 10.9 rebounds to go along with 6.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.0 block over 17 appearances.