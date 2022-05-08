Adams (COVID-19 protocols) played six minutes off the bench Saturday in the Grizzlies' 142-112 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists.

Adams was cleared to return to action after missing Game 6 of the Grizzlies' first-round series with the Timberwolves and the first two games of the team's current series with Golden State while he was in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Though the Grizzlies eased Adams back into the rotation with a light role, he may not see his playing time pick up substantially while head coach Taylor Jenkins has gotten more comfortable with leaning on Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman as small-ball center options.