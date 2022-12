Adams isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against Miami.

Adams was sidelined for Sunday's matchup due to a sore right hip, but he'll return to action in the second half of Memphis' back-to-back set. The veteran big man has started all 21 of his appearances this season and is averaging 7.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game.