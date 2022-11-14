Adams logged 12 points (6-8 FG), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Wizards.

Adams turned in an efficient day on the offensive end and also crashed the glass, finishing with 10 or more rebounds for the ninth time in 13 contests so far this season. He's also recorded a steal in each of his last three games and a block in two of his last three.