Adams is questionable for Friday's meeting with the Pistons due to right shoulder soreness.

Adams has battled a mix of injuries in December, missing a contest due to hip soreness and now being iffy for Friday's game due to shoulder discomfort. Adams has averaged 7.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game this season and his absence could open up minutes for the likes of Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama.