Adams has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee and is expected to miss the next 3-to-5 weeks.
The Grizzlies note that Adams suffered the injury during Sunday's matchup with the Suns. He'll likely be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Xavier Tillman, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama are all candidates to see additional playing time at center while Adams returns to health.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Game-time call Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Iffy for Monday's contest•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Posts big double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds•