Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Adams hasn't played in over a month as he continues to recover from his right knee sprain. Xavier Tillman, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama should all continue to see increased roles until Adams is fully healthy.
