Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Adams remains out due to a PCL sprain he suffered in late January. It's unclear when he'll be back in action, but his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Lakers. In his absence, Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman have garnered increased roles, and Clarke has started each of the Grizzlies' past two contests after Tillman had a string of six straight starts.