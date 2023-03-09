The Grizzlies announced Thursday that Adams (knee) received a stem cell injection to address the PCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Up until Thursday, Adams was considered day-to-day and was expected to make his return to the lineup sometime within the next few games. However, his sprained right knee apparently wasn't healing as well as the team had hoped, so further treatment was deemed necessary. The injection and the subsequent re-evaluation period will essentially rule the big man out for the remainder of the regular season, a massive blow to a Grizzlies team that recently lost Brandon Clarke to a torn Achilles and is without Ja Morant (suspension) indefinitely. For now, the team is aiming for Adams to return to action during the playoffs, but clarity on the situation likely won't arrive until closer to the final week of the regular season. In the meantime, Xavier Tillman will continue to be the primary beneficiary from a fantasy perspective as the Grizzlies' starting center.