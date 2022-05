Adams (COVID-19 protocols) was at Thursday's practice after being cleared from protocols, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Adams missed the first two games of the second-round series due to protocols. That said, it's not clear if he'll see the court for any significant amount of time in the remaining games. He was ousted from the rotation early in the Round 1 series against the Timberwolves, playing just seven minutes after Game 1.