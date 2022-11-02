Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Adams exited Monday's game against the Jazz early due to a jaw injury. If he's out Wednesday, more minutes could be in store for Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman.
