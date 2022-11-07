Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Celtics.

Adams rolled his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's game but was able to return midway through the fourth after spending some time in the locker room and seemed confident he would suit up Monday saying "we'll make it work" in Sunday's post-game presser. Adams has averaged 6.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game so far this season.