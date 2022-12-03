Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons due to right hip soreness.
Adams is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to the issue, and the game is the first leg of a back-to-back for Memphis. If he were to take the night off, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman could all see increased minutes.
