Adams (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's contest versus the Spurs.
Adams injured his ankle during Sunday's game versus Washington and was initially deemed questionable for Monday's tilt as well before being ruled out. Brandon Clarke started at center in his absence and would likely get another look Wednesday if Adams can't go.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Suffers ankle injury Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Stellar performance in thumping win•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Active Wednesday•