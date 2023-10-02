Adams (knee) is healthy for the start of training camp, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Although Adams has been trending in the right direction over the past few weeks, the Grizzlies will ease him back into action following his recovery from a sprained PCL in his right knee that he sustained in late January. Depending on his progress during training camp and the preseason, it's possible Adams faces some minutes restrictions to begin the regular season this year.