Adams recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win over Portland.

Adams posted a nice all-around line in the victory, supplementing his points-rebounds double-double with a pair of blocks and a season-high five assists. The big man has never been a dominant shot-blocker, but he's swatted at least one shot in all but one of his eight contests this season and is on pace for a career-best 1.5 blocks per contest. Adams is also averaging 6.3 points, 10.1 boards and 2.4 dimes.