Adams registered 10 points (5-9 FG), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 101-98 loss to the Warriors.

Adams made his first start since April 19 and came through with a big performance that included his first double-double of the postseason. The big man corralled a game-high 15 boards, six of which came on the offensive end. He had been nearly invisible in the series prior to Monday, playing just six total minutes in the first three games.