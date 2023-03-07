Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Lakers.
The veteran center will officially miss his 18th consecutive game as he continues to tend to a knee injury. Adams' next chance to return to the floor lineup comes Thursday against the Warriors.
